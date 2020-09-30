Dr. Jacob Freiman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Freiman, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacob Freiman, MD
Dr. Jacob Freiman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine.
Dr. Freiman's Office Locations
CG Cosmetic Surgery2601 SW 37th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 446-7277
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Didn’t get much time with him but I showed him a couple pictures & he did EXACTLY what I wanted!! I am so happy with my results.
About Dr. Jacob Freiman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, French, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center Plastic Surgery
- North Shore/Long Island Jewish Health System General Surgery
- North Shore Univesity Hospital
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freiman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freiman speaks French, Russian and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Freiman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freiman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freiman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freiman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.