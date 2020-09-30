See All Plastic Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Jacob Freiman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (12)
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jacob Freiman, MD

Dr. Jacob Freiman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine.

Dr. Freiman works at CG Cosmetic Surgery in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Freiman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CG Cosmetic Surgery
    2601 SW 37th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 446-7277

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Hypoplasia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Liposuction
Breast Hypoplasia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 30, 2020
    Didn’t get much time with him but I showed him a couple pictures & he did EXACTLY what I wanted!! I am so happy with my results.
    Kally — Sep 30, 2020
    About Dr. Jacob Freiman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013141712
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein College Of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center Plastic Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • North Shore/Long Island Jewish Health System General Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • North Shore Univesity Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Yeshiva University
    Undergraduate School

