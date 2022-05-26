See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Jacob Gardner, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jacob Gardner, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jacob Gardner, MD

Dr. Jacob Gardner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. 

Dr. Gardner works at Intercoastal Medical Group Inc - Hyde Park in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Gardner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Intercoastal Medical Group Hyde Park
    2881 Hyde Park St Fl 2, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 667-4523
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Gardner?

May 26, 2022
My wife and I met with Dr. Gardner on 5/25/22 and had a wonderful experience. Dr. Gardner was so easy to work with. His excellent communication skills, both listening and responding to our questions, was very reassuring that we had made the right choice in selecting a Primary Care doctor. His excellent medical knowledge was repeatedly obvious following his replies to each of our questions and inquiries. We look forward to a long, productive relationship with Dr. Gardner.
T&S Wilson — May 26, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jacob Gardner, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jacob Gardner, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gardner to family and friends

Dr. Gardner's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Gardner

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jacob Gardner, MD.

About Dr. Jacob Gardner, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1639674047
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jacob Gardner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gardner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gardner works at Intercoastal Medical Group Inc - Hyde Park in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gardner’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Jacob Gardner, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.