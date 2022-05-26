Dr. Jacob Gardner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Gardner, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacob Gardner, MD
Dr. Jacob Gardner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL.
Dr. Gardner works at
Dr. Gardner's Office Locations
Intercoastal Medical Group Hyde Park2881 Hyde Park St Fl 2, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 667-4523Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I met with Dr. Gardner on 5/25/22 and had a wonderful experience. Dr. Gardner was so easy to work with. His excellent communication skills, both listening and responding to our questions, was very reassuring that we had made the right choice in selecting a Primary Care doctor. His excellent medical knowledge was repeatedly obvious following his replies to each of our questions and inquiries. We look forward to a long, productive relationship with Dr. Gardner.
About Dr. Jacob Gardner, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1639674047
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Gardner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gardner works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.
