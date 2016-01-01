Dr. Jacob George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob George, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jacob George, MD
Dr. Jacob George, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZAMBIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. George works at
Dr. George's Office Locations
-
1
Williamsburgh Internal Medicine PC231 S 3rd St, Brooklyn, NY 11211 Directions (718) 599-0505
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. George?
About Dr. Jacob George, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English, French
- 1679674717
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ZAMBIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George works at
Dr. George speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.