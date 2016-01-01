Overview of Dr. Jacob George, MD

Dr. Jacob George, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZAMBIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. George works at Premium Laser Ophthalmology in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.