Dr. Jacob Gerzenshtein, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (56)
Map Pin Small Lakeland, FL
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jacob Gerzenshtein, MD

Dr. Jacob Gerzenshtein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Gerzenshtein works at Doran R Stark MD in Lakeland, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gerzenshtein's Office Locations

    Doran R Stark MD PA
    4429 FLORIDA NATIONAL DR, Lakeland, FL 33813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 647-2200
    Florida Urology Partners Llp
    3000 Medical Park Dr Ste 400, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 616-3338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Carrollwood
  • Adventhealth Tampa
  • AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
  • HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Hypoplasia
Age Spots
Black Eye
Breast Hypoplasia
Age Spots
Black Eye

Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Deformity Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Craniofacial Disorders Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Facial Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 19, 2022
    I had my nose and breasts done by Dr. G. From beginning to end the entire experience has been Phenomenal! The staff are wonderful and Dr. G truly cares about his patients. My husband and I had a concern two days after surgery. We called and left a message and Dr. G called back instantly. No question is to big or small he and his staff are willing to answer all questions. I would recommend Dr.G to everyone and if your nervous you won't be after meeting with Dr. G and his staff!! 5 stars is not enough!!
    Leslie — Mar 19, 2022
    About Dr. Jacob Gerzenshtein, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1710041231
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Mississippi
    • University of Illinois / Metropolitan Group Hospitals
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    • State University Of Ny At Stony Brook
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerzenshtein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gerzenshtein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerzenshtein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerzenshtein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerzenshtein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerzenshtein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.