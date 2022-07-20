Dr. Jacob Glock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Glock, MD
Dr. Jacob Glock, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Southwest Florida Fertility Center PA15730 New Hampshire Ct Ste 101, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 561-3430
- 2 532 W Sagamore Ave, Clewiston, FL 33440 Directions (863) 902-3030
Hendry Regional Convenient Care450 S Main St Ste 1, Labelle, FL 33935 Directions (863) 675-2356
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I can’t say enough kind words about this practice. From Dr. Glock and his unwillingness to give up, Sandra and her bright and positive demeanor, Nicole and her extensive knowledge of infertility and Lori‘s insane multitasking and always answering everybody’s questions- this practice is the place you want to be when you are struggling with infertility. I am so blessed that I switched to this practice and am pregnant for the first time in my life after years of infertility. I never thought it was possible but they never gave up on me and always had a positive attitude. I would recommend them to anybody!!!
- English, German
- 1386943694
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Glock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glock speaks German.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Glock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.