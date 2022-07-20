See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Jacob Glock, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (52)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jacob Glock, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Glock works at Southwest Florida Fertility Center PA in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Clewiston, FL and Labelle, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Lee Health.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Florida Fertility Center PA
    15730 New Hampshire Ct Ste 101, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 561-3430
  2. 2
    532 W Sagamore Ave, Clewiston, FL 33440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 902-3030
  3. 3
    Hendry Regional Convenient Care
    450 S Main St Ste 1, Labelle, FL 33935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 675-2356

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Jacob Glock, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1386943694
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
