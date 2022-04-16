See All Cardiologists in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Jacob Green, MD

Cardiology
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jacob Green, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Banner Desert Medical Center.

Dr. Green works at Tri-City Cardiology Consultants in Mesa, AZ with other offices in San Tan Valley, AZ and Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Aortic Ectasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tricity Cardiology Consultants PC
    6750 E Baywood Ave Ste 301, Mesa, AZ 85206 (480) 835-6100
  2. 2
    Tri-City Cardiology Consultants
    36543 N Gantzel Rd Bldg 15, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140 (480) 835-6100
  3. 3
    Tri-City Cardiology
    2680 S Val Vista Dr Ste 185, Gilbert, AZ 85295 (480) 835-6100
  4. 4
    Tri City Cardiology Cosultants PC
    3530 S Val Vista Dr Ste 103, Gilbert, AZ 85297 (480) 835-6100
  5. 5
    Tri-City Cardiology, Fiesta
    1580 N Fiesta Blvd Ste 100, Gilbert, AZ 85233 (480) 835-6100
  6. 6
    Tri-City Cardiology, Dobson
    1520 S Dobson Rd Ste 320, Mesa, AZ 85202 (480) 835-6100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Baywood Medical Center
  • Banner Desert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Aortic Ectasia
Heart Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Aortic Ectasia

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Embolism
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Apr 16, 2022
    Dr. Green has implanted 3 stents for me in the past 7 years. I would strongly recommend him. He is professional, caring, and focused.
    Ken Gray — Apr 16, 2022
    About Dr. Jacob Green, MD

    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932384773
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Cardiology
