Overview of Dr. Jacob Haiavy, MD

Dr. Jacob Haiavy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Montclair Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Haiavy works at Inland Cosmetic Surgery Medical Center in Victorville, CA with other offices in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.