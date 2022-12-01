Overview of Dr. Jacob Hodskins, MD

Dr. Jacob Hodskins, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.



Dr. Hodskins works at Owensboro Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology in Owensboro, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.