Offers telehealth
Dr. Jacob Hodskins, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Owensboro Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology1000 Breckenridge St Ste 201, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 688-3445Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hodskins is a gentle soul. He always listens and explains things very well and I feel very comfortable and confident in his care!
- Hematology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1063730109
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Medical Center
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
