Dr. Jacoby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacob Jacoby, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacob Jacoby, MD
Dr. Jacob Jacoby, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Albert Einstein Coll Med
Dr. Jacoby's Office Locations
Advanced Surgical Group Inc.654 Avenue C Ste 201, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 339-0323
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayonne Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I love the man. Over 10 years of care and although I leave with an RX it's something else UNSEEN That I leave with. Not quite sure how to even define what that unseen thing is. Maybe something akin to hope, love, faith, all put together. There's a biblical verse " we entertain Angels unaware " . And I'm NOT the angel
About Dr. Jacob Jacoby, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1174648232
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Western Psychiatric Institute & Clinic of UPMC
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacoby accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacoby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacoby works at
Dr. Jacoby has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , Group Psychotherapy and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacoby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacoby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacoby.
