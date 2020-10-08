Overview of Dr. Jacob Januszewski, DO

Dr. Jacob Januszewski, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Melbourne Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Januszewski works at The Back Center in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Brain Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.