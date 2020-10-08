Dr. Jacob Januszewski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Januszewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Januszewski, DO
Overview of Dr. Jacob Januszewski, DO
Dr. Jacob Januszewski, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Melbourne Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Januszewski works at
Dr. Januszewski's Office Locations
-
1
The B.A.C.K. Center2222 S Harbor City Blvd Ste 610, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 723-7716Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Brain and Spine Clinic1601 S Apollo Blvd Ste C, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 327-7797
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- HumanaOne
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Januszewski?
5 star. Dr Januszewski diagnosed and treated my mom who had NPH. He saw the urgency of her condition and we moved towards a surgical date. Dr. Januszewski explained the condition and treatment so that we could understand the procedure and process. He is professional, yet was able to make us chuckle a few times which was really needed. He has great bedside manner and stopped by a few times prior to surgery. We are still in the post op process, but the surgery was a huge success and we are so grateful. We highly recommend Dr. Januszewski for your Brain/Spine surgical needs. Please spread the word to your friends and family to research this amazing doctor. You wont regret it. Thank you Dr. J!!!!!
About Dr. Jacob Januszewski, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1053610808
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Januszewski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Januszewski accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Januszewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Januszewski works at
Dr. Januszewski has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Brain Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Januszewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Januszewski speaks Polish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Januszewski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Januszewski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Januszewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Januszewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.