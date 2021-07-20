Overview

Dr. Jacob Joseph, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.



Dr. Joseph works at JACOB T JOSEPH, MD in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Hypothyroidism and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.