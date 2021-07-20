Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacob Joseph, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacob Joseph, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.
Dr. Joseph works at
Locations
-
1
Jacob T Joseph MD PC10721 Main St Ste 1100, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 273-4762
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joseph?
I've known Dr. Joseph for years. He has consistently been professional, kind, and efficient. All qualities I look for in a physician. While some of his administrative staff are difficult to deal with, I've never had a problem with Dr. Joseph.
About Dr. Jacob Joseph, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1346332939
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph works at
Dr. Joseph has seen patients for Dizziness, Hypothyroidism and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
