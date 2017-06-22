Dr. Jacob Kalo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Kalo, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacob Kalo, MD
Dr. Jacob Kalo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from U Tel Aviv, Sackler Sch Med.
Dr. Kalo's Office Locations
Jacob Kalo MD PC15650 E 8 Mile Rd, Detroit, MI 48205 Directions (313) 526-3600
- 2 6765 Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 932-1777
Womancare of Macomb P.c.11474 15 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48312 Directions (586) 979-2341
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I got pregnant and wasn't even sure where to start. My girlfriend suggested I call the women's center she said this is the only place that has a board certified Dr that owns and operates his own offices. From the moment you walk in the door to the moment you leave you are treated with dignity. The office staff is friendly and make sure all of your emotional needs as well as your physical needs are met. The entire staff from the receptionist to the registered nurse really listen to you. No questi
About Dr. Jacob Kalo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1760455869
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Grace Hosp/sinai Hospital
- U Tel Aviv, Sackler Sch Med
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalo speaks Hebrew.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.