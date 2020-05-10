Dr. Jacob Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Kelly, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University of Colorado - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Alaska Heart Institute3841 Piper St Ste 100, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 508-2809Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Kelly is great cardiology he been very Helpful and Very Concern about my Health. He very alert and gives Advice and his opinion in Health Condition.
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- University of Texas Southwest Program
- University of Texas Southwest Program
- University of Colorado - School of Medicine
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Cardiomegaly, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
