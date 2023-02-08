See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Waltham, MA
Dr. Jacob Kirsch, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jacob Kirsch, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jacob Kirsch, MD

Dr. Jacob Kirsch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Waltham, MA. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine & Health Sciences and is affiliated with New England Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Kirsch works at Boston Sports & Shoulder Center in Waltham, MA with other offices in Dedham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Kirsch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pro. Sports Therapy Inc.
    840 Winter St, Waltham, MA 02451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 890-2133
  2. 2
    Boston Sports & Shoulder Center
    40 Allied Dr # 110, Dedham, MA 02026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 264-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • New England Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Excision of Femur or Knee
Joint Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Excision of Femur or Knee
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kirsch?

    Feb 08, 2023
    He is the best. His listening, empathy and explanation skills is Superb. The Hartford is now sending everyone there. I feel like, he really cares. The scheduling, the staff are fantastic. I cannot say enough. Boston Sports medicine is so lucky to have Dr. Jacob Kirsch.
    Patricia Ciesluk — Feb 08, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jacob Kirsch, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jacob Kirsch, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kirsch to family and friends

    Dr. Kirsch's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kirsch

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jacob Kirsch, MD.

    About Dr. Jacob Kirsch, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114366846
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Rothman Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Michigan, Ann Arbor
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • George Washington University School Of Medicine & Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacob Kirsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kirsch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kirsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirsch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jacob Kirsch, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.