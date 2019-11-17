Overview

Dr. Jacob Kitchener, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Francis Hospital and HSHS St. John's Hospital.



Dr. Kitchener works at Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants, Ltd. in Springfield, IL with other offices in Decatur, IL and Litchfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.