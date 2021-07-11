Dr. Kuperstock has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacob Kuperstock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jacob Kuperstock, MD
Dr. Jacob Kuperstock, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fairfax, VA.
Dr. Kuperstock works at
Dr. Kuperstock's Office Locations
Otolaryngology Associates3801 University Dr Ste 300, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 383-8130
Ambulatory Anesthesia Services Inc10730 Main St, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 691-0670
Inova Fairfax Hospital3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 776-4001
Otolaryngology Associates1850 Town Center Pkwy Ste 305, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 834-2900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kuperstock was amazing for FFS! I had a wonderful experience with him and his team! I felt very comfortable with the detail explanations and responses that he had to each of my questions! I am a couple of weeks post op and I am loving my results and the cohesive and incredible work that he has displayed!
About Dr. Jacob Kuperstock, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuperstock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuperstock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuperstock works at
Dr. Kuperstock has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuperstock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuperstock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuperstock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuperstock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuperstock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.