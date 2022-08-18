See All Podiatrists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Jacob Lamb, DPM

Podiatry
4.4 (46)
Map Pin Small Saint Louis, MO
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jacob Lamb, DPM

Dr. Jacob Lamb, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from College Of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Des Moines, Ia and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital South and Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital.

Dr. Lamb works at Next Step Foot and Ankle Centers in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Alton, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lamb's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mattis Office
    5139 Mattis Rd Ste 102, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 909-1920
  2. 2
    Alton Office
    3505 College Ave Ste B, Alton, IL 62002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 462-9695

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alton Memorial Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital South
  • Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 18, 2022
    Routine visit. Feet checked and next appointment set up.
    Nancy Sorgea — Aug 18, 2022
    About Dr. Jacob Lamb, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699794206
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Forest Park Hospital
    Medical Education
    • College Of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Des Moines, Ia
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacob Lamb, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lamb has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lamb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lamb has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

