Overview of Dr. Jacob Landes, MD

Dr. Jacob Landes, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Broward Health North.



Dr. Landes works at Fort Lauderdale Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Deerfield Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.