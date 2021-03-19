Dr. Jacob Landes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Landes, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacob Landes, MD
Dr. Jacob Landes, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Broward Health North.
Dr. Landes works at
Dr. Landes' Office Locations
-
1
Fort Lauderdale Orthopedic Surgery & Sports Medicine1414 SE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 764-8033
-
2
Broward Health Physician Group1801 W Sample Rd Ste 101, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064 Directions (954) 888-3508Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Landes?
Dr Landes is one of the few people that spend time with you, listen, and talks with knowledge. He performed 4 operations on my elbow to bring me back to close to my original state. I owe to him my confidence and grateful to meet someone that still cares. The girls there are awesome, they treat you like family. Do I recommend his practice, 100%. Even my father saw how he spends time with each patient and listening to them.
About Dr. Jacob Landes, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1124394341
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landes works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Landes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.