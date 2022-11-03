Dr. Jacob Landry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Landry, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacob Landry, MD
Dr. Jacob Landry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Landry works at
Dr. Landry's Office Locations
-
1
Our Lady of Lourdes JD Moncus Cancer Center4809 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 470-4881
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Landry?
I trusted Dr. Landry for breast cancer surgery and am extremely pleased. He is a great doctor. He is very knowledgeable and caring. He is easy to understand and is not rushed. I completely trust his guidance and advice.
About Dr. Jacob Landry, MD
- General Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1235495813
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landry has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landry accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landry works at
Dr. Landry has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Landry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.