Dr. Jacob Levitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacob Levitt, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY.
Locations
Mount Sinai School of Medicine5 E 98th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-9728
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Good listener, attentive, excellent diagnostician, and cordial.
About Dr. Jacob Levitt, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levitt has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Pemphigoid and Psoriasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Levitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levitt.
