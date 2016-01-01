Dr. Meisenburg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacob Meisenburg, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jacob Meisenburg, DPM
Dr. Jacob Meisenburg, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Auburn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital.
Dr. Meisenburg's Office Locations
Malys Physical Therapy77 Nelson St Ste 130, Auburn, NY 13021 Directions (315) 255-7011
Hospital Affiliations
- Auburn Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Jacob Meisenburg, DPM
- Podiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1851749949
Education & Certifications
- Western University Of Health Sciences
