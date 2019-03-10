Dr. Jacob Moalem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moalem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Moalem, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacob Moalem, MD
Dr. Jacob Moalem, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Moalem's Office Locations
Strong Memorial Hospital Psych601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 276-4633Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Highland Hospital1000 South Ave, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 473-2200
Strong Memorial Hosp Sgrcl Onc160 Sawgrass Dr Ste 120, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 275-1611
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- Fidelis Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moalem removed my thyroid because of cancer. The surgery was done flawlessly and i had very luttle pain. He is a kind, dirrect to the point and a totally awesome doctor. I am so glad that i was under his care...thos truely is a great human being.
About Dr. Jacob Moalem, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1003914987
Education & Certifications
- Univ Calif San Francisco Univ Med Ctr
- Robert Wood Johnson Univ Hosp
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
