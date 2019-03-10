Overview of Dr. Jacob Moalem, MD

Dr. Jacob Moalem, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Moalem works at Strong Memorial Hospital Psych in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.