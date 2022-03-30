Overview of Dr. Jacob Mong, DO

Dr. Jacob Mong, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Mong works at Vision Quest Medical Center in Meridian, ID with other offices in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.