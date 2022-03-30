Dr. Jacob Mong, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Mong, DO
Overview of Dr. Jacob Mong, DO
Dr. Jacob Mong, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Mong works at
Dr. Mong's Office Locations
-
1
Vision Quest Medical Center3025 W Cherry Ln Ste 207, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 448-7259
-
2
Vision Quest Medical Center5680 W Gage St, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 448-7260Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- Triwest
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mong?
How long does sit generally take to get an appointment for consultation regarding cataract surgery?
About Dr. Jacob Mong, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1346535481
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mong works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.