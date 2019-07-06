Overview of Dr. Jacob Moore, MD

Dr. Jacob Moore, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South and South Texas Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Moore works at Coastal Bend Eye Center in Corpus Christi, TX with other offices in Alice, TX, Beeville, TX, Aransas Pass, TX and Kingsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Farsightedness, Astigmatism and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.