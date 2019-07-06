Dr. Jacob Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Moore, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacob Moore, MD
Dr. Jacob Moore, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South and South Texas Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Moore's Office Locations
Coastal Bend Asc900 Morgan Ave, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (956) 626-9777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Coastal Bend Eye Center62 N Cameron St, Alice, TX 78332 Directions (361) 664-3571Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Coastal Bend Eye Center1209 N Saint Marys St, Beeville, TX 78102 Directions (361) 888-4288Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Coastal Bend Eye Center423 W Cleveland Blvd # 200, Aransas Pass, TX 78336 Directions (361) 888-4288
- 5 1126 S 14th St Ste A, Kingsville, TX 78363 Directions (361) 592-6141
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South
- South Texas Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Great personalized service. Answered all my questions. Great staff. I highly recommend Dr. Moore and the Coastal Bend Eye Center
About Dr. Jacob Moore, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144249277
Education & Certifications
- McGhealth Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Farsightedness, Astigmatism and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moore speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
