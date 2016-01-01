See All Psychiatrists in Arlington Heights, IL
Dr. Jacob Moskovic, MD

Psychiatry
Map Pin Small Arlington Heights, IL
Accepting new patients
61 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jacob Moskovic, MD

Dr. Jacob Moskovic, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Moskovic works at J.Moskovic M.D. S. C. in Arlington Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moskovic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    J.Moskovic M.D. S. C.
    120 W Eastman St Ste 202, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 590-0050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Jacob Moskovic, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 61 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1205863792
    Education & Certifications

    • Illinois State Psychiatric Instute
    • Mt Sinai Hospital
    • Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
    • University Of Buenos Aires
    • Psychiatry
