Dr. Jacob Ninan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ninan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Ninan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jacob Ninan, MD
Dr. Jacob Ninan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Ninan works at
Dr. Ninan's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Cancer Specialists, Alexandria, VA4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 1018, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (571) 483-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ninan?
I’ve been seeing Dr. Ninan for a while and I am always very grateful for his concern and care. He is very professional and caring for his patients and takes the time to listen regarding your concerns or questions.
About Dr. Jacob Ninan, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1427009083
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Northwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ninan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ninan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ninan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ninan works at
Dr. Ninan has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Purpura, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ninan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Ninan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ninan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ninan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ninan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.