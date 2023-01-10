Overview of Dr. Jacob Ninan, MD

Dr. Jacob Ninan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Ninan works at Virginia Cancer Specialists in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Purpura along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.