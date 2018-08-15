Overview

Dr. Jacob Pickle IV, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Pickle IV works at Gastroenterology Associates, Ltd in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.