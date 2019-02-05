Overview of Dr. Jacob Pugsley, DO

Dr. Jacob Pugsley, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Logan, UT. They graduated from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital, Brigham City Community Hospital, Bear River Valley Hospital, Logan Regional Hospital and Nell J. Redfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Pugsley works at Alpine Orthopaedic Specialists - Logan in Logan, UT with other offices in Tremonton, UT and Brigham City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Upper Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.