Overview of Dr. Jacob Rauchwerger, MD

Dr. Jacob Rauchwerger, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital and Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Rauchwerger works at Pain Institute Of Long Island in Rockville Centre, NY with other offices in Oceanside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Steroid Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.