Dr. Jacob Rauchwerger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jacob Rauchwerger, MD
Dr. Jacob Rauchwerger, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital and Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Dr. Rauchwerger works at
Dr. Rauchwerger's Office Locations
-
1
Island Medical Pain Management Services PC77 N Centre Ave Ste 202, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 764-7246
-
2
South Nassau Communities Hospital1 Healthy Way, Oceanside, NY 11572 Directions (516) 632-3000Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
No problems accept office hours. I have been with him over three years. He has helped with pain significantly, and does use telehealth. We have a good relationship, the FACTOR IS I TRUST HIM, and after almost 50 years of healthcare experience of my own, that does mean a lot yo me.
About Dr. Jacob Rauchwerger, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1295875672
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rauchwerger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rauchwerger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rauchwerger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rauchwerger works at
Dr. Rauchwerger has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Steroid Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rauchwerger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Rauchwerger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rauchwerger.
