Dr. Jacob Reinkraut, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jacob Reinkraut, DPM
Dr. Jacob Reinkraut, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Garfield, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Saint Michael's Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Reinkraut's Office Locations
Complete Foot and Ankle Garfield210 Passaic St, Garfield, NJ 07026 Directions (201) 445-2288Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
Complete Foot and Ankle400 State Rt 17, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 445-2288Monday8:00am - 6:30pmTuesday8:00am - 6:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Michael's Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jacob Reinkraut, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Italian, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1033368022
Education & Certifications
- St. Michaelâ€™s Medical Center
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.
- Muhlenberg College - B.S. Biology, Healthcare Economics, & Asian Studies
Dr. Reinkraut has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reinkraut speaks Hindi, Italian, Punjabi and Spanish.
128 patients have reviewed Dr. Reinkraut. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reinkraut.
