See All Podiatric Surgeons in Garfield, NJ
Dr. Jacob Reinkraut, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jacob Reinkraut, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.9 (128)
Map Pin Small Garfield, NJ
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jacob Reinkraut, DPM

Dr. Jacob Reinkraut, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Garfield, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Saint Michael's Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Reinkraut works at Complete Foot and Ankle in Garfield, NJ with other offices in Ridgewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Reinkraut's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Complete Foot and Ankle Garfield
    210 Passaic St, Garfield, NJ 07026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 445-2288
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Complete Foot and Ankle
    400 State Rt 17, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 445-2288
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Michael's Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion Surgery
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe Repair
Bunion Surgery
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 128 ratings
    Patient Ratings (128)
    5 Star
    (122)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Reinkraut?

    Feb 26, 2020
    Excellent!!
    C. S. — Feb 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jacob Reinkraut, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jacob Reinkraut, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Reinkraut to family and friends

    Dr. Reinkraut's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Reinkraut

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jacob Reinkraut, DPM.

    About Dr. Jacob Reinkraut, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Italian, Punjabi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033368022
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. Michaelâ€™s Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Muhlenberg College - B.S. Biology, Healthcare Economics, & Asian Studies
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacob Reinkraut, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reinkraut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reinkraut has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reinkraut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    128 patients have reviewed Dr. Reinkraut. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reinkraut.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reinkraut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reinkraut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jacob Reinkraut, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.