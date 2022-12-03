Dr. Jacob Reisner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reisner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Reisner, DO
Overview of Dr. Jacob Reisner, DO
Dr. Jacob Reisner, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Dr. Reisner works at
Dr. Reisner's Office Locations
-
1
Spectrum Health Hospitals4100 Lake Dr Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-8860
-
2
SHMG Orthopedics - Rockford8501 Meadow Crk Fl 2, Rockford, MI 49341 Directions (616) 267-8860
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reisner?
First time with this Dr. He was really really excellentTook the necessary time and provides the info I needed.
About Dr. Jacob Reisner, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1033503594
Education & Certifications
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reisner accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reisner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reisner works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Reisner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reisner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reisner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reisner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.