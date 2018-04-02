Dr. Jacob Rispler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rispler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Rispler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacob Rispler, MD is a Dermatologist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University.
Dr. Rispler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jacob Rispler MD A Professional Corporation246 W College St Fl 3, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 915-1911
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rispler?
Was extremely happy with the results of the facial rejuvenation I got from this place. I was kinda sad about the condition of my face with all the wrinkles and age spots. At first I was a bit nervous of going with the procedure but Dr. Rispler assured me that there will be no pain or discomfort and its true! The procedure was a success and I didn't feel any discomfort at all! I wouldn't mind recommending him and his treatment to my friends!
About Dr. Jacob Rispler, MD
- Dermatology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1689660037
Education & Certifications
- Skin Cancer Hosp/temple
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rispler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rispler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rispler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rispler works at
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Rispler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rispler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rispler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rispler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.