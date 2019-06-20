Dr. Jacob Roberts, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Roberts, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Livonia, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Michigan Bariatric Institute14555 Levan Rd Ste 311, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 655-2692
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor! He has done 2 surgeries and his skill and bedside manner are impeccable! Very attentive and listens and also cares! I am so grateful! Highly recommend him!
About Dr. Jacob Roberts, DO
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
