Dr. Jacob Rosenstein, MD
Dr. Jacob Rosenstein, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with USMD Hospital at Arlington.
N TX Neurosurgical Consultants800 W Arbrook Blvd Ste 150, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 467-5551
- USMD Hospital at Arlington
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Rosenstein has done 2 spine fusions on me. This man is a miracle worker! If you want to be fixed you need to see Dr. Rosenstein. It's scary to go through spine surgery but I promise you he takes all of the precautions available to protect you while you are in surgery. I hope you find relief, I've been pain free in my lower back for almost 7 years now. He saved my life!
About Dr. Jacob Rosenstein, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, French and Malayalam
- 1376548396
- Natl Hosp/Queens Sq
- Uthsd/Parkland Meml Hosp
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Rosenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenstein speaks French and Malayalam.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenstein.
