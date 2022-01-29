Dr. Jacob Rotmensch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rotmensch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Rotmensch, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacob Rotmensch, MD
Dr. Jacob Rotmensch, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Div. of Hematology Oncology and Section of Medical Oncology1725 W Harrison St Ste 1010, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have been trying to find Dr. Jacob Rotmensch for several years. He is by far the best OB/GYN. I Haven't had any of my yearly examinations because I've been waiting for him. If anyone knows where he has relocated to can someone please let me know. Thank you.
About Dr. Jacob Rotmensch, MD
- Oncology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Meharry Medical College
