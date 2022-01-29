See All Oncologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Jacob Rotmensch, MD

Oncology
4.6 (33)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jacob Rotmensch, MD

Dr. Jacob Rotmensch, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Rotmensch works at University Gynecologic Oncology Associates in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Excision of Cervix and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rotmensch's Office Locations

    Div. of Hematology Oncology and Section of Medical Oncology
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 1010, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-6300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pap Smear
Excision of Cervix
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear
Excision of Cervix
Ovarian Cysts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginectomy Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 29, 2022
    I have been trying to find Dr. Jacob Rotmensch for several years. He is by far the best OB/GYN. I Haven't had any of my yearly examinations because I've been waiting for him. If anyone knows where he has relocated to can someone please let me know. Thank you.
    Kim N — Jan 29, 2022
    About Dr. Jacob Rotmensch, MD

    • Oncology
    • 46 years of experience
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Meharry Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacob Rotmensch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rotmensch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rotmensch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rotmensch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rotmensch works at University Gynecologic Oncology Associates in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Rotmensch’s profile.

    Dr. Rotmensch has seen patients for Pap Smear, Excision of Cervix and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rotmensch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Rotmensch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rotmensch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rotmensch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rotmensch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

