Dr. Jacob Sadik, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacob Sadik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Strongsville, OH.
Dr. Sadik works at
Locations
-
1
Strongsville Family Health Center16761 Southpark Ctr, Strongsville, OH 44136 Directions (440) 878-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
- Fairview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sadik and his staff along with the anesthesiologist were all wonderful. Dr Sadik explained everything to me before my colonoscopy and made me feel more comfortable. I was very nervous. I would definitely go back to him. He is kind, caring and all in all a wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Jacob Sadik, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1104269679
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
