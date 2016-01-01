Dr. Jacob Saunders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saunders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Saunders, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacob Saunders, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ogden, UT.
Dr. Saunders works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Midtown Community Health Center INC2240 Adams Ave, Ogden, UT 84401 Directions (435) 264-5953
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saunders?
About Dr. Jacob Saunders, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1245766393
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saunders accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saunders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saunders works at
Dr. Saunders has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saunders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saunders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saunders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.