Dr. Jacob Schrum, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jacob Schrum, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville807 Childrens Way Fl 8, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 697-3600
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Dr. Schrum offers compassionate and knowledgeable care. His bedside manner is wonderful and he takes lots of time to answer questions and explain things that's easy to understand. What an awesome allergist!
About Dr. Jacob Schrum, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Dr. Schrum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schrum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schrum has seen patients for Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schrum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Schrum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schrum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schrum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schrum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.