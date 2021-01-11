Overview of Dr. Jacob Schwarz, MD

Dr. Jacob Schwarz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Schwarz works at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN with other offices in Camden, TN, Lawrenceburg, TN, Winchester, TN and Smithville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.