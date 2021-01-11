Dr. Schwarz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacob Schwarz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jacob Schwarz, MD
Dr. Jacob Schwarz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Schwarz works at
Dr. Schwarz's Office Locations
Vanderbilt Medical Group3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 875-5100
Camden Office115 HIGHWAY 641 S, Camden, TN 38320 Directions (615) 986-1256
Lawrenceburg Office1009 N Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464 Directions (615) 986-1256
Neurosurgical Associates183 Hospital Rd, Winchester, TN 37398 Directions (615) 986-1256
Winchester Office2092 Cowan Hwy, Winchester, TN 37398 Directions (615) 986-1256
Smithville302 N Congress Blvd, Smithville, TN 37166 Directions (615) 986-1256
Neurosurgical Associates- Suite 420345 23rd Ave N Ste 320, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 986-1256
Neurosurgical Associates2400 Patterson St Ste 319, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 986-1256
Vanderbilt Spine Center (one Hundred Oaks)719 Thompson Ln Ste 23108, Nashville, TN 37204 Directions (615) 875-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I can't imagine any negative comments about Dr. Schwarz, and I regret that he is being judged because office calls were not returned.. He is such a gifted surgeon and takes great pride in helping his patients. I was terrified when I went for my first appointment because of the pain I was in and what it could mean. He did not put pressure on me about having surgery. He showed me the x-rays, explained what I was seeing, and let me make a decision that I would be comfortable with; thankfully, I opted for surgery. I have heard nightmare stories about spinal surgery my entire life, and after a 4hr+ surgery, I found that those stories could not be further from the truth. No true pain, just typical post surgery discomfort, and hospital stay was perfect because of the staff at Vanderbilt. It has been several months since my surgery, and I feel so blessed to have been directed to Dr. Schwarz.
About Dr. Jacob Schwarz, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386686004
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Washington University, St Louis
- Neurosurgery
