Dr. Jacob Sellon, MD

Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Jacob Sellon, MD

Dr. Jacob Sellon, MD is a Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Rochester, MN. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Medical School

Dr. Sellon works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sellon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Neuro
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 512-1011

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Epidural Block Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jacob Sellon, MD

    • Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • English
    • 1902892896
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Medical School
    • Mayo Medical School
    • NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER PORTSMOUTH
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacob Sellon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sellon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sellon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sellon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sellon works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Sellon’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sellon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sellon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sellon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sellon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

