Overview of Dr. Jacob Sharaby, MD

Dr. Jacob Sharaby, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, Maimonides Medical Center, Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Sharaby works at Uro Partners in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.