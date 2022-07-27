Dr. Sharaby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacob Sharaby, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacob Sharaby, MD
Dr. Jacob Sharaby, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, Maimonides Medical Center, Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Sharaby's Office Locations
Brooklyn Office770 Ocean Pkwy Ste 1A, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 941-2002
Hospital Affiliations
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly staff Doctor listens to your concerns, doesn't rush into giving you unnecessary medications. Visit was not rushed Long wait times.
About Dr. Jacob Sharaby, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Mc|Maimonides MC
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Dr. Sharaby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharaby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharaby has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharaby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharaby speaks Hebrew.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharaby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharaby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharaby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharaby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.