Overview of Dr. Jacob Silverstone, DPM

Dr. Jacob Silverstone, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Miami, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Silverstone works at Restorative Foot and Ankle Center in North Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.