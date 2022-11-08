Dr. Jacob Skinner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skinner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Skinner, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacob Skinner, MD
Dr. Jacob Skinner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nevada at Las Vegas and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Skinner's Office Locations
-
1
Southwest Medical Associates2845 Siena Heights Dr, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 617-1227
-
2
Hera Health1528 W Warm Springs Rd Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89014 Directions (702) 213-5601
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Skinner?
Dr Skinner provided me with excellent care during pregnancy and delivery of my first child. He helped me to achieve the experience I wanted in the delivery room (natural vaginal delivery with minimal intervention but with the safety net of a top-notch hospital). Although I arrived to the hospital late (already 7cm dilated), Dr Skinner came in time to assist in my delivery. He delivered the baby safely with no intervention, epidural or pain meds whatsoever. Baby arrived quickly (within 3 hours of my admission to the hospital) causing some severe vaginal tearing. Dr Skinner delivered the placenta and stitched the tears very quickly and painlessly, so that I was fully recovered within 6 weeks. I would highly recommend him and would definitely trust him with the delivery of another child. I felt both safe and informed within his care. My child is now thriving.
About Dr. Jacob Skinner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1063686152
Education & Certifications
- University of Nevada at Las Vegas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skinner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skinner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skinner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skinner has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skinner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Skinner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skinner.
