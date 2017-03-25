Dr. Jacob Smeltzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smeltzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Smeltzer, MD
Dr. Jacob Smeltzer, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED|CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Western Missouri Medical Center.
Dr. Smeltzer's Office Locations
Saint Luke's Gastrointestinal Cancer Program4321 Washington St Ste 4000, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 932-2878
Saint Luke's Cancer Specialists-East110 NE Saint Lukes Blvd Ste 500, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 287-6060
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Western Missouri Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
Dr. Smeltzer is a caring and compassionate doctor. I would definitely recommend him to anyone a oncologist.
About Dr. Jacob Smeltzer, MD
- Hematology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Washington University, St Louis
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED|CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Smeltzer has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Lung Cancer and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smeltzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
