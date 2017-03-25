Overview of Dr. Jacob Smeltzer, MD

Dr. Jacob Smeltzer, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED|CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Western Missouri Medical Center.



Dr. Smeltzer works at Saint Luke's Cancer Institute in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Lung Cancer and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.