Overview of Dr. Jacob Spencer, DO

Dr. Jacob Spencer, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in La Quinta, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Spencer works at Star Orthopedics in La Quinta, CA with other offices in Palm Desert, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.