Dr. Jacob Tangir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jacob Tangir, MD
Dr. Jacob Tangir, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They completed their fellowship with Yale School Of Medicine / Yale New Haven Hospital
Dr. Tangir works at
Dr. Tangir's Office Locations
The Center for Gynecologic Oncology, LLC1150 N 35th Ave Ste 400, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 602-9723
The Center for Gynecologic Oncology12741 Miramar Pkwy Ste 302, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (954) 602-9723Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tangir is very professional, and a great human being. God continue blessing him , so that he continue using his wisdom with his patients.
About Dr. Jacob Tangir, MD
- Oncology
- English, French, Hebrew and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Yale School Of Medicine / Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hosp
Dr. Tangir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tangir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tangir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tangir works at
Dr. Tangir has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tangir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tangir speaks French, Hebrew and Spanish.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Tangir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tangir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tangir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tangir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.