Overview of Dr. Jacob Tangir, MD

Dr. Jacob Tangir, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They completed their fellowship with Yale School Of Medicine / Yale New Haven Hospital



Dr. Tangir works at The Center for Gynecologic Oncology, LLC in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Miramar, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.