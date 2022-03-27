Dr. Jacob Teitelbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teitelbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Teitelbaum, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacob Teitelbaum, MD
Dr. Jacob Teitelbaum, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kailua Kona, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Teitelbaum's Office Locations
- 1 76-6322 Kaheiau St, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Directions (410) 573-5389
- 2 76-6326 KAHEIAU ST, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Directions (410) 573-5389
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Teitelbaum?
I have been a patient of Dr T for almost five years. He singlehandedly has helped me from bedbound to fundamentally recovered. I cannot recommend his work highly enough.
About Dr. Jacob Teitelbaum, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1366507857
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teitelbaum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teitelbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Teitelbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teitelbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teitelbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teitelbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.