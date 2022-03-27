See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Kailua Kona, HI
Dr. Jacob Teitelbaum, MD

Internal Medicine
3.2 (9)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jacob Teitelbaum, MD

Dr. Jacob Teitelbaum, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kailua Kona, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Teitelbaum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    76-6322 Kaheiau St, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 573-5389
  2. 2
    76-6326 KAHEIAU ST, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 573-5389

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herpes Simplex Screening
Hypoglycemia
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Mar 27, 2022
I have been a patient of Dr T for almost five years. He singlehandedly has helped me from bedbound to fundamentally recovered. I cannot recommend his work highly enough.
— Mar 27, 2022
About Dr. Jacob Teitelbaum, MD

  Internal Medicine
  46 years of experience
  English
  1366507857
Education & Certifications

  OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
  Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jacob Teitelbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teitelbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Teitelbaum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Teitelbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Teitelbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teitelbaum.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teitelbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teitelbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

