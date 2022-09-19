Overview

Dr. Jacob Vadakekalam, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from St Johns Med Coll-Bangalore U.



Dr. Vadakekalam works at Diabetes & Glandular Disease Clinic in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.