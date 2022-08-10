Overview

Dr. Jacob Vella, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South, Prattville Baptist Hospital and Vaughan Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Vella works at The Center for Pain in Montgomery, AL with other offices in Prattville, AL and Opelika, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna-HealthSpring and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.