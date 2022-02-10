Overview of Dr. Jacob Venesky, MD

Dr. Jacob Venesky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Venesky works at Monarch Healthcare - Cortez Ave in Idaho Falls, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.