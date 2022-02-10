Dr. Jacob Venesky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venesky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Venesky, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacob Venesky, MD
Dr. Jacob Venesky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Venesky's Office Locations
Monarch Healthcare - Cortez Ave2990 CORTEZ AVE, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 996-2153
Monarch Healthcare - John Adams1660 JOHN ADAMS PKWY, Idaho Falls, ID 83401 Directions (208) 996-2152
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr venesky is a very kind and competent surgeon. I felt very comfortable with him doing my hysterectomy which I'm recovering from.
About Dr. Jacob Venesky, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Venesky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Venesky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Venesky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
